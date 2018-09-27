Musicians unite for Project Hope

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIANS from Bulawayo and Harare have come together to record a compilation album titled, ‘Project Hope’ to bring hope to Zimbabweans.

Through this 16-track album, Higher Life Foundation – a philanthropic organisation founded by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa and B’tzal’el Impact Investment Fund – want to bring optimism, peace and reconciliation to Zimbabweans.

It features Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Prudence Katomeni, Alexio Kawara, Pjay, Tammy Moyo and from Bulawayo, Hwabaraty, Sam Siwela, Faith Mucha and Paula Paloma.

Produced by MacDee, Spirit Fingers, Reverb7, Cornelius Maponga and Mark Marko, the album, that was recorded in Harare last month and launched at the Zimbali Gardens in Harare yesterday, is now available online on the OyOs Music website – www.oyosmusic.co.zw.

Higher Life Foundation’s head of marketing Mabel Gunda said they were now working on the album’s promotion and distribution locally as well as videos for the tracks.

She said they were impressed with the artistes they shortlisted for the project as they all did a good job.

“We wanted to build a sense of hope, peace and joy among Zimbabweans through music and this album. We knew the tone we wanted for the album and we searched for artists who would fit into the mold and I must say, the album came out beautifully.”

Tuku sang a song titled ‘Tariro’ that is meant to give Zimbabweans a sense of encouragement and strength while popular contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has a song titled ‘My beautiful Zimbabwe’. He pays homage to Zimbabwe’s beautiful landscape and culture as well as its vibrant people.

Bulawayo’s multi-talented musician Hwabaraty has a song titled ‘One Day’ that is aimed at giving courage to Zimbabweans.

Hwabaraty said: “In the song, I was encouraging all Zimbabweans to never lose hope as a brighter day will come.”

Zimbabwe’s talented young songstress Tammy Moyo shared her powerful voice on four songs on the album while jazz sensation Prudence Katomeni’s soulful voice is heard on the song ‘Rise Up’.

Also featured are the stimulating new voices of Starbrite runner-up Petros Pjay Zimuto, the charming powerful voice of Faith Mucha and Paula Paloma as well as guitarist, composer, singer, songwriter Sam Siwela and Afro-fusion musician Alexio Kawara.

Higher Life Foundation, a social impact organisation formed by the Masiyiwas in 1996, seeks to raise young African leaders through education by providing platforms for them to fulfil their purpose.

Since inception, the foundation has been supporting orphaned and vulnerable children in Africa through education and material support.