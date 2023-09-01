Muskwe loaned out by Luton Town FC

Online Reporter

English Premier League side Luton Town FC on Friday confirmed the club has loaned out Zimbabwean striker League One side Exeter City.

In a brief post on X (formerly Twitter) the newly promoted side that has Muskwe’s compatriot Marvelous Nakamba in its books, Luton Town FC said: “We can confirm that Admiral Muskwe will go on a season-long loan at Exeter City.”

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean international moved to Kenilworth Road from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, making his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on the opening day of the season.

Muskwe joins the Grecians in time to feature in their trip to Burton Albion on Saturday.