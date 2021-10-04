Musona first Warrior to arrive in Ghana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ skipper Knowledge Musona will lead the way and be the first to arrive in Ghana on Monday ahead of the World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.

Zimbabwe are bottom of Group G with just a point from a 0-0 draw with South Africa and 0-1 loss to Ethiopia, and take on Ghana on October 9 in the Cape Coast.

South Africa top the table with four points, while Ghana and Ethiopia are tied on three points.

The Warriors’ local contingent of interim head coach Norman Mapeza and his assistants, defender Rahman Kustanzira and midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe will be joined by France-based midfielder Marshal Munetsi, who arrived in the country on Sunday, as they fly to west Africa on Tuesday afternoon.

South African-based players as well as Thabani Kamusoko, who plies his trade in Zambia, as well as the Tanzania pair of Bruce Kangwa and Perfect Chikwende will catch their flight from Or Tambo Internattional Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said the team will arrive in Accra where they will train before proceeding to Cape Coast.

“We are sticking to our initial travelling plans whereby overseas-based players, save for Munetsi who is already in the country, will fly directly to Accra where we will meet on Tuesday night. Captain Knowledge Musona is expected to be the first player to arrive at our Accra training base on Monday. The bulk of the players will arrive on Tuesday night with the programme starting on Wednesday morning. Teenage Hadebe has been booked to leave the United States of America on October 5, being the last player to report for camp on October 6,” said Mpandare.

He said they have received communication from Orlando Pirates that striker Terrence Dzuamanja has a knock and he will be assessed by the Warriors’ medical team.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway, (Pymouth Aygle ) Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Never Tigere (Azam) Marvellous Nakamba, (Aston Villa), Perfect Chikwende (Simba FC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)

