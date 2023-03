Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona netted a brace on Thursday as his side Al-Tai beat Al Fateh 3-2 away from home.

Musona has now scored six goals and managed seven assists.

In his two seasons at the club, Musona has managed to score 12 goals.

The Zimbawean has been flourishing in his role as a left winger and is Al-Tai’s leading goal scorer with six goals.

