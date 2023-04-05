Musonda’s Tornadoes remain winless in Fairbreak T20 Invitational

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s cricket team captain, Mary Anne-Musonda’s team in the FairBreak Invitational T20, Tornadoes are yet to taste victory in the ongoing edition after their match against Warriors was called off due to rain earlier today at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong.

After losing their opener on Monday, Musonda’s Tornadoes side went into the match hoping to redeem themselves However, only 12 overs were played before rain disturbed the proceedings. Tornadoes elected to field first and had their opponents at 84/3 before rain brought the match to a halt.

The three wickets were taken by Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, and Aliya Riaz while Warriors’ Phoebe Litchfield was the leading run scorer with 27 runs off 21 balls. At the end of the play, Tanya Ruma was unbeaten on 21 runs from 24 balls while the captain, Sindhu Sriharsha was on 17 runs off as many balls.

Tornadoes are sitting in fourth position with two points from two matches. In their first match, they lost by 41 runs against second-placed Falcons who have four points from one win.

The 2023 FairBreak Invitational T20 is the second edition of the competition meant to run till April 16 at the Kowloon Cricket Club. Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, the tournament is being privately run by FairBreak Global, a company that aims to promote gender equality. A total of 90 players from 28 countries spread across six teams are taking part, with Musonda the only Zimbabwean.

An additional tournament for 2023, staged in collaboration with USA Cricket, will be played in Houston, Texas, USA, between September 15 to 30, 2023. – @brandon_malvin