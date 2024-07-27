Mutale Mwanza’s fifth visit to Zim

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST week, Kitwe native and renowned media personality, Mutale Melissa Mwanza, made her Bulawayo debut in style, appearing as a special guest at the recently launched Miss Teen of the Universe pageant.

There, she joined South African actress and musician, Rami Chuene, and Zimbabwean media personality, Tariro Gezi.

Saturday Leisure had a sit-down with the “Queen of Zambian Entertainment” to discover what makes her tick.

Having been to Zimbabwe four times, she vividly remembered her first visit to the country.

“My first time in Zimbabwe was when I was in 6th grade in 1999. It was a requirement that when one reached a certain level (Grade 6 in this case), they were supposed to visit Zimbabwe and other countries in the regional bloc. I enjoyed ice cream in Victoria Falls, and the two other times I was here on business with ‘She Glows’ Magazine, while the third time saw me filming my reality television show, and it was amazing,” she said.

She’s set to make her fifth appearance in the country when Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe holds its finale at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre next Saturday.

Since breaking onto the showbiz scene in 2008 with a four-year stint on the breakfast show at Zambia’s Flava FM radio, Mwanza quickly became a force to reckon with, with fans taking serious notice.

Her impressive tenure at Flava FM served as a springboard into a series of successful programmes.

She has captivated audiences as the dynamic force behind six popular shows, including “The Biggie” on Flava FM, “Good Morning Africa” and

“Kumwesu” on Africa Magic, “The Red Hot Breakfast” on Hot FM, “Tuvwange Lifestyle” on Zambezi Magic, and “Will He Say Yes Zambia” on Honey TV.

Her visionary approach in the media world is perhaps best exemplified by her reality television show, “Mutale Mwanza Unscripted” on Zambezi Magic.

The concept, a window into her personal life, was birthed from her creativity, offering viewers a vibrant mix of lifestyle content, fashion, and a front-row seat into her personal space, cementing her role not only as a media personality but also as an influential content creator and reality television star.

The series is self-produced under the supervision of Mutale Mwanza Media.

One of the highlights of her visit was the monumental Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo statue in the CBD, a feat she described as “humbling.”

“I didn’t see a lot of Bulawayo, though I love the ambience within the city. I took photos at the monumental Joshua Nkomo statue after being invited by Tariro Gezi. It was a humbling experience.

“Every country has a respectful, beautiful, and memorable piece of history, and the statue is one of them. In Zambia, we have the gigantic Kenneth Kaunda statue, France has the Eiffel Tower, so when one visits Bulawayo, they should take a picture by the Joshua Nkomo statue,” she highlighted.

Mwanza enjoys a plate of isitshwala and gango/amawoso whenever she’s around. She has interacted with different Zimbabwean personalities, including Nutty O, Miss V Candy, Becky K, and Feli Nandi, among others, with whom she has enjoyed the company. She hopes to rope some of the personalities into her annual Women’s Day event in Zambia next year.

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted wasn’t an instant success, but she had to encounter a huge “No” initially.

“In 2020, I wrote to Zambezi Magic, submitting a proposal for a reality television show as I thought my life was television-worthy, but they responded with a big ‘no.’ Two years down the line is when we actually had discussions for the show to go on air, so my success didn’t ride on luck but hard work,” she summarised.

The best part of her job is travelling, and she recalls being in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates, a place that exudes “calmness and a sense of security that no other country possesses.”

Mwanza does not merely wear the crown on account of her success and influence.

With the status of being the most followed female entertainer in Zambia, she harbours the proud distinction of being the only female in the nation to have a self-produced reality show broadcast on DStv’s Zambezi Magic.

Off-screen, Mutale’s influence reaches into the lives of the youth through her philanthropy. The Mutale Mwanza Scholarship is a testament to her commitment to education and upliftment, having already opened doors for two undergraduates currently studying at Cavendish University.

A staunch Chelsea fan, she recently visited Stamford Bridge when she was in London, a place she wishes to see her son, Jack “Huncho” Mwape, playing in.

Through the course of her illustrious career, Mutale has earned considerable honours and accolades, including the enviable “Most Fashionable Female Celebrity” award and the “Most Influential Personality of the Year” award, both hosted by Diamond TV. Such recognitions do not merely celebrate her fame and style but underscore her exceptional role as a shaping force in Zambian culture and media.

Her journey is far from over, and as she continues to rewrite the script for what a media personality can be, Africa watches with pride and anticipation for what is yet to come. — @MbuleloMpofu