Mutasa District exceeds wheat planting targets, promising harvest ahead

Online Writer

Mutasa, 17 September 2024 – THE winter wheat crop in Manicaland Province’s Mutasa District is progressing well, with local farmers planting 2 378 hectares, surpassing the initial target of 2 100 hectares.

District Agronomist Mr Abraham Matsanura reported that approximately 10 percent of the crop has reached the flowering stage, while 29 percent is undergoing physiological maturity.

The remaining crops are expected to be ready for harvest soon, with farmers encouraged to begin harvesting between 15 and 20 October 2024.

This positive development comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance food security in the region, as increased wheat production is crucial for local consumption and market supply. Local authorities are optimistic that the successful winter crop will contribute significantly to the district’s agricultural output.