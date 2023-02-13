Mutilated body of missing man found in river

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE body of a Kwekwe man, identified as Isaac Kanhukamwe (27), who had been reported missing has been found floating in the Kwekwe River without arms and legs.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Kanhukamwe of Grasslands in Redcliff, had left home intending to take a bath in the river, but did not return, only for his body to be discovered floating along the river.

“On 4 February 2023, Kanhukamwe left home to go and take a bath in Kwekwe River but did not return. This prompted the family to report him as a missing person,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said on 6 February, a villager who was taking a bath in the river, was the first to discover the body and he reported the matter to the police.

Police retrieved the body, which was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

In another incident, the body of a woman who had been reported missing in November last year was found hanging from a tree at an advanced stage of decomposition.

Two herd boys discovered Rumbidzai Sibanda’s body.

“The now deceased, from Aka Business Centre under Chief Malisa in Silobela, was found hanging from a tree on 6 February 2023 by two boys who were herding cattle. They reported the case to the police who attended the scene and ferried the body to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem,” he said.