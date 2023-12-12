Mutize Flea Market fire victims set to bounce back

The burnt flea market stalls at the Mutize Flea Market, also known as ‘Little Musina’

THE Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) in partnership with Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe, Bulawayo Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, and other stakeholders have been running a programme to assist the traders who lost their wares when Mutize Flea Market was destroyed by fire.

The flea market in August was razed by a mysterious fire that destroyed everything leaving more than 200 vendors operating from the stalls with nothing.

The programme Emergency Relief and Support to Mutize Market Fire Disaster saw the affected getting psycho-social support, which was offered by BVTA in partnership with Dan Church Aid and Contact Trauma Counselling Services.

On 12 December, BVTA and partners conducted an end-of-project meeting where the achievements of the project, including the support provided to affected vendors and the local community, were highlighted.

Responding to questions sent to her by the Business Chronicle, BVTA project officer Ms Bakani Ncube said a lot has been done and the Mutize victims have managed to get support which has seen others restocking and continuing with their businesses.

“We, had a three months project which had different activities targeting the beneficiaries, firstly we had a cashback that was given out by Dan Church Aid as the partner that we were working with and the victims were given US$100 every month for three months to be able to support their families and start restocking a few things.

“BVTA conducted various activities which include psycho-social support which had five trainings targeting the 233 victims which were affected by Mutize fire and those who attended the training said they have managed to pass through different phases of grieving and to know how to enhance their communication skills,” she said.

Some training includes disaster risk reduction, financial literacy, and capacity building.

Ms Ncube said all the training and interaction which were done during the programme were helpful as some traders registered to become members of BVTA and others interacted with banks and revenue authorities which have also opened their eyes as they managed to open bank accounts with banks that offer services for SMEs.

