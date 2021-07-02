Breaking News
Suspected car jackers kill woman after a ...

Suspected car jackers kill woman after a ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Mutodi Neshehe has died

02 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Mutodi Neshehe has died Actor Mutodi Neshehe died on Thursday. Image: Instagram/ Mutodi Neshehe

The Chronicle

Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.

The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie, died on Thursday. No further details about his death are known at this time.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” the statement read.

The family asked for privacy to mourn. – Sowetan LIVE

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting