Mutoko man rapes his daughters aged 7 and 5 years

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 35-YEAR-OLD father’s unthinkable betrayal has earned him three decades behind bars after he repeatedly raped his seven and five-year-old daughters, shattering their childhood and trust.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, said “It was the State’s case that sometime between December 2023 and March 2024, the accused person had been raping his two biological daughters aged 7 and 5 on diverse occasions. The accused person would have sexual intercourse with both complainants during the night or early in the morning before they left for school.

“The accused person had been divorced with the complainants’ mother and had threatened the complainants not to disclose the matter to anyone. The matter came to light on the 18th of March 2024 after the local councilor received an anonymous tip-off, prompting him to question the complainants who then revealed the truth leading to the accused person’s arrest.”