Mutungamiri Satisfied With First Season At Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn FC midfielder Genius Mutungamiri has said that he is happy with his performance in his first season with the Gamecocks.

He joined the Prince Matore coached team at the start of the season from Bulawayo City Football Club, the team which gave him his top flight debut after joining from FMSA Umguza Academy. He was happy with the progress which has seen him rise up to being one of Chicken Inn’s best players.

“At first it never felt real, especially when I joined Bulawayo City, I never thought that at this point I would be where I am right now, playing for one of the best teams in the country,” said Mutungamiri.

He featured in 19 league matches and had 15 goal contributions, scoring four and providing 11 assists, also playing a huge part in his team’s run in the domestic cup where he scored a memorable goal against Greenfuel in a 1-0 victory.

He also opened up on his best match of the season against Caps United at Bata Stadium, a match which ended with a 1-1 draw.

“That was basically my best match because I had scored against one of the best teams in the country with a lot of history, I also scored in great style. It was unfortunate that they equalized and we drew, but that was the best game for me,” said Mutungamiri.

He will be hoping to up his numbers next season and also hope that his team improves from the recently ended season’s seventh place finish.