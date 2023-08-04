Mutupo-Isibongo golf tourney for Marondera – Mutupo-Isibongo goes to Mashonaland East

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE stage is once again set for one of Zimbabwe’s exciting golf tournaments, Mutupo-Isibongo Championships, which will be held at Marondera Golf Club on behalf of Mashonaland East Province tomorrow.

Golf enthusiasts in Marondera will be treated to a good show when the most unique golf event tees off.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off tomorrow with the format used being the individual stableford. The first tee will be at 09.06am.

Tomorrow’s Mashonaland East edition comes after the completion of the Matabeleland North version of the tournament which was held at Hwange Golf Club in June and prior to that, there was an event at Kadoma Golf Club on behalf of Mashonaland West Province.

The Mashonaland East edition is the sixth on the tournament’s calendar with other provinces, apart from Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West, that have hosted their editions being Bulawayo, Harare and Mashonaland Central.

Some of the totems that will compete at Marondera Golf Club include, Moyo, Dziva, Nyathi, Mbizi, Hungwe, Mukanya, Shumba and Mhofu.

Mutupo-Isibongo editions take part in all the provinces in the country except Matabeleland South as there is no golf course. – @brandon_malvin