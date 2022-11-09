Muyambo, Chinhoi in joint lead at Limuru Safari Tours

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfers, Nyasha Muyambo and Robson Chinhoi went joint top as they took the lead on the penultimate second round of the Safari Tour at Limuru Country Club in Kenya yesterday.

The final round begins today with the Zimbabwean pair leading on three under par (213) while third placed John Karichu is on one under par (215).

Their Zimbabwean counterpart Visitor Mapwanya is sitting in position six on four over par (220) after falling off the leading pack.

Leadership changed hands yesterday after it was held by Mike Kisia and Victor Mapwanya before Chinhoi and Muyambo came out guns blazing to exert their dominance on the second round.

Chinhoi took charge of the with a brilliant four under 68 round as he birdied five holes, three on the front nine and two on the back while Muyambo carded 67 in a run of seven birdies and two bogeys. Muyambo recorded the day’s best round.

Chinhoi, who won four events last season, is chasing back-to-back wins of the Safari Tour as he is also eying a third appearance at the Magical Kenya Open next year. Chinhoi at the end of last month won the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional Open 2022, a win he celebrated by diving into Lake Victoria after his final putt.

A win in Kenya will be Muyambo’s maiden Safari Tour victory.

Round two leaderboard:

T1 Nyasha Muyambo 213 (-3)

T1 Robson Chinhoi 213 (-3)

3 John Karichu 215 (-1)

T4 Edwin Mudanyi 217 (+1)

T4 Mike Kisia 217 (+1)

6 Visitor Mapwanya 220 (+4)

T7 Mutahi Kibugu 221 (+5)

T7 Dennis Maara 221 (+5)

T9 Dismas Indiza 222 (+6)

T9 Simon Ngige 222 (+6)

T9 C J Wangai 222 (+6)

