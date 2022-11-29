Muyambo third after second round in Safari Tour

Nyasha Muyambo with his trophy

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Nyasha Muyambo is sitting in position three after day two of the Safari Tour Golf series, Vipingo edition in Kenya.

Muyambo, who won the previous edition of the championship finished day two tied on third place with senior professional Dismas Indiza with a gross total of 146 points and two over par.

The Zimbabwean ended the first two days with round scores of 75 and 71 while Indiza recorded 74 and 72 to tie up third position of the prestigious championship. Position three is not the only tied up spot at the top of the standings as the pole position also has two players to it.

Visitor Maphwanya

Position one on the standings is tied up between Daniel Nduva and Greg Snow, who both have a gross total of 144 points. Nduva, in the two rounds played, recorded scores of 74 and 70 to go level with day one overnight leader, Snow who finished recorded identical scores of 72 in both rounds.

The Zimbabwean pair of Robson Chinhoi and Visitor Mapwanya are both tied in their respective positions on seven and 17. Chinhoi in number seven is tangled with John Limb with a gross total of 150 points with similar round scores of 77 and 73 at the day two’s end. The two are on six over par.

Robson Chinhoi

Maphwanya, who recently won the SeedCo Malawi Open recently is tied in position 17 with Jastas Madoya and Edwin Mudanyi with a gross total of 155 points and 11 over par with similar round scores of 81 and 74 in two days’ play.

The championship continues today for the third round.

