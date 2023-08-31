Muza doubtful for tie

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN Inn FC head coach Prince Matore says the return of their industrious midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga has been a big boost ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League potentially explosive match against Highlanders set for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Last weekend, Mhlanga, a box to box midfielder sat it out when the Gamecocks were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation threatened Cranborne Bullets due to suspension.

“We are happy that Shepherd has come back from suspension. It’s a very big boost for us. It’s a big plus because it gives so many options on who to pick for midfield roles. He (Shepherd), is a veteran player and we don’t doubt his capabilities. He can actually help us get a positive result. He comes back to join his teammates for a derby tie where we will be looking forward to disciplined team work,” said Matore.

In the absence of Mhlanga in their previous encounter, Gamecocks threw combative Richard Hachiro into the fray where he combined well with the evergreen Clive Dzingai in the middle of the park.

The other midfield roles were handed to left footed George Majika and hard running Michael Charamba.

Asked if their chief striker Brian Muza has since recovered, Matore said their medical team was still assessing the pacy striker with indications that he might pass a late fitness test.

“Muza is slowly getting into full recovery. He is still being assessed. We are not sure yet if he will be ready to do duty come Sunday. It’s a 50-50 situation which means he will have to pass a late fitness test,” said Matore, adding that Tafadzwa Kutinyu, who was introduced as a second half substitute last weekend, has fully recovered.

Muza, who was the club’s top goal scorer last season, has been on the sidelines for close to a month owing to a nagging groin injury. With Muza a doubtful starter, towering Malvin Hwata is again destined to lead the Gamecocks final third probably with the help of Genious Mutungamiri, in-form Charamba and Clive Augusto.

The strikers will have to contend with the hard to penetrate Highlanders defence of Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Archford Faira and Andrew Mbeba.

Augusto is yet to rediscover his goal scoring form that helped him switch to South Africa’s Super Diski side Maritzburg United in 2019 and has for the greater part of the 2023 season started from the bench.

With Chicken Inn keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that Muza will be up and about on the day of the match, Highlanders are set to miss the services of their midfielder Devine Mhindirira. Mhindirira’s 2023 campaign has been dogged by injuries as he broke his toe early in the season and sat out a number of matches.

The player picked up a knee injury at training last week.

Mhindirira said he is optimistic about coming back stronger and trying to help the team.

“It’s unfortunate I am out with a knee injury at a point I feel I should be there helping the team. As a team, we are in a position where we don’t want to drop points as we want to go for the championships. The team has been grinding results and we should keep that positive mind despite the Platinum loss which I am very confident the team will recover and have positive results to protect our position,” said Mhindirira.

He added: “There is more competition in the team and enough depth that can see us through the season but I am hopeful I will be able to return and also help the team in any way possible as it will mean a lot to the players and the fans.”

Mhindirira was one of the 2022 season Soccer Star of the Year finalists despite Highlanders having a poor campaign.

Highlanders are smarting from their first defeat of the season at the hands of champions FC Platinum.

Bosso had a 19-game unbeaten run prior to their first defeat and will be facing Chicken Inn and old rivals Dynamos in the upcoming games.

Week

21

Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Sheasham v Hwange (Bata), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Manica Diamonds v Green Fuel (Gibbo)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Bata)