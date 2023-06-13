Muza, Hachiro expected to recover

13 Jun, 2023 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Muza, Hachiro expected to recover Brian Muza

The Chronicle

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter 
INJURED Chicken Inn duo of striker Brian Muza and midfield enforcer Richard Hachiro is expected to have fully recovered when the club re-groups early next week.

Muza picked a groin injury during their Week 12 encounter against Black Rhinos.

Hachiro has been in the treatment room since the start of the 2023 campaign owing to a back injury.

“Muza suffered a groin injury which was however not that bad. Our players are on a mini break and as such we expect Muza and Hachiro to have fully recovered when we re-group. Hachiro has been out for long, but we expect him to start training with others after a month-long rehabilitation period,” said Gamecocks head coach Prince Matore.

Chicken Inn are tied on 21 points with four-time league champions FC Platinum.

The two clubs are set to meet in a Week 13 league encounter to be played at Mandava Stadium.

The fixture was scheduled for last weekend.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting