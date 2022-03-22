Muzarabani for Indian Premier League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL cricket team fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani could make his debut in the lucrative Indian Premier League with new franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

According to reports in India, Muzarabani is set to join Lucknow Super Giants just days before the IPL kicks off in Mumbai.

Having failed in their pursuit of Taskin Ahmed, the KL Rahul led side turned to Muzarabani.

Muzarabani will be joining Lucknow Super Giants either as Mark Wood’s replacement or as a net bowler.

There is no official confirmation yet, but it’s certain that he will soon be flying to India to join Lucknow.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe confirmed the news of the pace bowler leaving for India for the cash-rich league. It remains to be seen if Muzarabani is indeed a replacement or he is joining as a net bowler.

“Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him and his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best,” the tweet read.

A total of 590 players from around the world were hoping to be signed by one of 10 IPL franchises last month.

The lanky Chevrons’ bowler was unfortunately among those that were not signed by any side.

He was hoping to become the fourth player from Zimbabwe to ever play in the IPL after Tatenda Taibu, Ray Price and disgraced former skipper Brendan Taylor.

Muzarabani is fresh from taking part in the Pakistan Premier League with Multan Sultan.

