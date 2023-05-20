Muzarabani steers Zimbabwe Select to victory

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

A SOLID maiden Blessing Muzarabani List A half century and a four-fer with the ball saved Zimbabwe Select some blushes, helping the team to record an 81 runs win over Pakistan ‘A’ in the second one-day match played at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The lanky fast bowler top scored for Zimbabwe Select with 50 runs not out to help his side reach 236 all out in 38,5 overs after they were sent in to bat first. To top off his brilliant effort with the bat, Muzarabani stepped up with the ball, taking four wickets as Zimbabwe Select bowled out the visitors for 156 runs in 37,3 overs.

Muzarabani was named Player of the Match for his brilliant all round performance which saw Zimbabwe go 2-0 up in the six-match series. Before his cameo, Ryan Burl and Clive Madande put up an 88 runs sixth wicket partnership before the latter fell for 43 runs off 47 deliveries. Burl, who top scored in the series opener fell three runs short of his half century on 47 runs. The pair began their partnership with Zimbabwe Select struggling on 57-5 in 12,3 overs.

Another half century stand for the last wicket between Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara saw Zimbabwe Select put some respectable score on the board. Muzarabani’s half century came off 24 deliveries while Chatara fell for 15 runs. Their partnership contributed 66 runs.

Once again, there was nothing to write home about from the Zimbabwean top order, who continued with their dismal show. Innocent Kaia and Wessly Madhevere scored zero and two runs respectively while Tadiwanashe Marumani was run out for 16 runs off 22 balls. Aamer Jamal was once again the dangerman with ball in hand for the visitors, taking a fifer as he finished with figures of 5/75 in 10 overs. Shahnawaz Dahani took two scalps while Mir Hamza and Mehran Mumtaz took one each.

Tasked with defending yet another below par score, unlike the batters, Zimbabwean bowlers once again put up their hands to be counted. Chatara found an early breakthrough with the first ball of the innings, trapping Saim Ayub in front for a golden duck.

Muzarabani stepped up with ball in hand, topping the charts again. He finished with the best bowling figures of 4/23 in 6,3 overs and was supported by Victor Nyauchi and Sean Williams who both took two scalps for 43 and 16 runs respectively. Chatara finished with that one wicket. Pakistan ‘A’ skipper, Imran Butt top scored for the visitors with 45 runs off 81 deliveries while Mubasir Khan scored 44 runs after facing 60 deliveries.

A lot of work will have to be put in by the Zimbabwean batters going forward as they are using the series as part of their preparations for next month’s World Cup Qualifiers that will be on home soil. The qualifiers will be staged across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July.

The event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later in the year.

The third game of the series is set to take place tomorrow at Harare Sports Club. – @brandon_malvin