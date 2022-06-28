Mwaruwari targets top four finish

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Benjani Mwaruwari is targeting a top-four finish following a bright start to the second-half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League by beating Bulawayo City 3-0 on Saturday.

The victory came as a relief for Mwaruwari, who was in charge of his ninth game since taking charge of Ngezi in March.

The former national team captain has managed three wins, 1-0 away at ZPC Kariba, 4-0 at home against Tenax and the City win. Under Mwaruwari, Ngezi have played to four draws against Bulawayo Chiefs (1-1), Dynamos (0-0), Black Rhinos (1-1) and Manica Diamonds (0-0).

Harare City and Whawha are the only sides that have beaten Ngezi under Mwaruwari, both winning by identical 1-0 score lines.

Their 3-0 away win at Bulawayo City courtesy of goals by Bruno Mtigo, Denver Mukamba and Delic Murimba moved Ngezi a place up the league table to sixth with 28 points after 18 games.

Ngezi are four points away from the top four, with fourth-placed Manica Diamonds, who edged Whawha 1-0 in Gweru, sitting on 32 points.

Mwaruwari feels there are positives in his camp that can help their top four finish cause.

“My target is to finish within the top four. We’re now in the top six and I’ve always said we need to be in the top four.

There are a lot of positives,” said Mwaruwari.

Chicken Inn rule the roost with 38 points, one ahead of defending champions FC Platinum, with Dynamos third with 34 points, followed by Manica Diamonds and Triangle United, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Bulawayo Chiefs.

Triangle are a point above Ngezi.

Mwaruwari’s side may leapfrog Triangle in the event that they beat Highlanders at home and Triangle goes down to

Dynamos in Harare in their next league games.

Triangle, who let slip a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Chiefs, who scored a last-gasp equaliser through Elvis Moyo, travel to wounded Dynamos in their next encounter. DeMbare suffered a 1-0 defeat to Yadah.

With the mid-season transfer window set to open on Friday, Mwaruwari says he will beef up his squad as they continue their quest for a top-four finish.

“I’ll have to strengthen the squad and one area I feel we’re short is the defensive midfield. We might look outside, but if we fail to get someone for that role, I think we’ll look at our development side.

“I don’t believe in recycling players. We need to look at the young players and give them a chance. The more we play the young boys, the better the future for our game. I’ll risk everything as I do the right thing by introducing the youngsters and I hope that works,” said Mwaruwari.

Ngezi have a developmental side that competes in the Northern Region Division One League, which Mwaruwari hopes to recruit from.

Matchday 18 results

Friday: Herentals 2-0 Harare City

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets 1-4 Chicken Inn,

Bulawayo City 0-3 Ngezi Platinum, Yadah 1-0 Dynamos

Sunday: Tenax 0-2 FC Platinum, Caps United 0-1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 3-2 Black Rhinos, Triangle United 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, Whawha 0-1 Manica Diamonds

