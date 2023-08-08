Mwonzora withdraws from Presidential race

The Chronicle
Online Reporter
MDC leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the 2023 Presidential election race.
Mr Mwonzora made the announcement at a Press Conference in Harare on Tuesday morning.
More details to follow….
The Chronicle
Online Reporter
MDC leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the 2023 Presidential election race.
Mr Mwonzora made the announcement at a Press Conference in Harare on Tuesday morning.
More details to follow….
© 2023 The Chronicle | Disclaimer | Copyright