Mwonzora withdraws from Presidential race

08 Aug, 2023 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Online Reporter

MDC leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the 2023 Presidential election race.

Mr Mwonzora made the announcement at a Press Conference in Harare on Tuesday morning.

More details to follow….

