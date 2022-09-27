My beautiful home competition on tomorrow

Sibongile Ndlovu poses outside her burnt home which she partly rebuilt for the competition in 2020

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE eighth edition of the “My Beautiful Home Competition” shall be held tomorrow, 28 September.

The ceremony will be held at Amagugu International Heritage Center in Matopo.

It is expected to start at 10am.

The inaugural competition was in 2014, organised by Ekhaya Gala Maison Terre, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and Amagugu International Heritage Center.

It aims to promote the traditional women art of clay painted homesteads in the Matobo Hills.

This year more than 860 women will be waiting impatiently for the winners of this year’s edition to be announced.

In an interview, one of the organisers Mrs Veronique Attala said this year it was quite difficult for the judges to decide on a single home as all the homes were beautiful.

“This competition has helped to revive the old tradition of decorating their homes as it was slowly fading since most families are now parting ways,” she said.

This initiative, encouraged by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, is organised with the support of the French Embassy in Zimbabwe, The Alliance Française of Bulawayo, the German Embassy, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, the Lions Club of Bulawayo, local companies such as Treger Products, MineQuip and Chemical, Freight Consultant, Fortwell Wholesale, Acol Chemical, African Bushcamps, Hamara Farmers, the Matobo Research Institute, Forster Irrigation, Tanvest, Quality Foods, Southern Cross Estate and private donors such as Basil Schur and Widgie Farle.