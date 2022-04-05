My City Movement set for Makokoba

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

AN arts initiative My City Movement’s (MCM) inaugural show has been slated for Stanley Hall in Makokoba on April 23.

MCM is an arts organisation comprising five artistes Alacai and Mokays (from The Whole Tribe), J. O and 4ox (from Moment of Silence Gang) and Frillex Epic. The ambitious artistes came up with the idea of combining their forces and coming up with the initiative two years ago.

Due to the global crisis of Covid-19, the show could not be held successfully and they postponed it to this year.

Alacai said the event will be graced by artistes who include Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Noluntu J, Greatjoy, Easi TRT, Lights Out, Mprince, Tojey Blox, The Whole Tribe, Frillex Epic, M.O.S GANG, Smokey, Metty Intomb’Emfitshane, Pumula Junction, Acquilla K and Alloe The Rapper.

“This first edition is set to prove to the nation that local entertainment lives and it deserves to be appreciated. The MCM crew promises to deliver nothing, but the best through this movement,” said Alacai. – @mthabisi_mthire