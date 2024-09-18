My heart always bleeds when I think of the July 2003 events at the National Sports Stadium, Ngodzo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

JOHANNES Ngodzo, a talented midfield star whose career was cut short by an ankle injury, says his heart always bleeds when he thinks of the July 2003 events which marked the end of his international football career.

On this day, the Warriors took on Eritrea in a Caf Afcon 2024 qualifier at the National Sports Stadium which ended 2-0 in favour of Zimbabwe who booked their maiden Afcon appearance.

Speaking in an outside studio broadcast interview with StarFM which was held at Archers Sports Club Tuesday evening, Ngodzo said while the match was his best for the national team, it also remains his worst football nightmare.

“I played one of my best matches for the Warriors on this day and I will forever remain happy that I played in our first time ever Afcon qualification. However I turn emotional when I think about it because I sustained an ankle injury during the game and it never healed on time for me to be part of the traveling squad to Tunisia where the finals were held,” said a visibly touched Ngodzo as he spoke to the presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa.

Other former players who were part of the StarFM radio show included Gift Lunga Jnr, Amini Soma Phiri, Ronald Gidiza Sibanda, Voster Chitemu, Siza Dube, Golding Dube, Danisa Phiri and Chipo Tsodzo.