My lyrical composition has improved – Vusa Mangena

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

IN life people fear a lot of things and one of those is the thought of stagnating, something that has kept gospel songster, Vusa Mangena wide awake at night.

To curb such a predicament, the UnguThixo singer believes he has come of age and concedes taking his time to compose his songs and consult other creatives to help him improve his pen game, and keep himself ahead of the pack.

Such improvement should be expected, especially from someone who has been in the music scene for quite a while.

“I believe my lyrical composition has improved significantly. The same goes for my vocal delivery as well. I gave myself a lot of time in writing and releasing songs and I’m ready to drop a new album soon. It’ll be my first one to have Shona songs.

“It has different genres as well and I’m excited to be working with Joyous Celebration member Ayanda Shange and that has been a great experience for me,” Mangena told Chronicle Showbiz in an interview.

Gospel music lovers should diarise October 7 as it will be the day that Mangena will release Khaya Lami, his new album.

There is strength in numbers and Mangena will be flanked by local saxophonist Vuyile “Vuyi Sax” Qongo, Joyous Celebration’s Ayanda Shange as well as Sipho Snowy.

The multilingual album boasts 12 songs in IsiNdebele, ChiShona and IsiXhosa.

“Working on the album was an exciting and challenging journey for me as I got a chance to work with talented singers, Sipho Snowy and Ayanda Shange. These artistes are super talented and whenever they sing, I feel the Holy Spirit in the songs. So I can say I’m learning a lot from them and also enjoying their company,” said Mangena.

He said Khaya Lami is a song that reminds people that there is a beautiful home that was built for them and therefore encourages Christians to soldier on.

Some of the songs to expect from the project include Ngingene-Wongigcina-Ngobekezela (Medley), Lulamisa featuring Snowy, Bakhelwe featuring Ayanda Shange, Ndini Uyu, Eloi and the title track, Khaya Lami.

Ayande Shange becomes the new addition to the list of artistes that Mangena has worked with. The others are Sipho Snowy, red-hot Mai Mwamuka, Mduduzi Ncube, Qeqeshiwe and Lorraine Maplanka.