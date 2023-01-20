My voice is my armour: Poet Michelle Thanya

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL poet and entrepreneur Michelle Thanya Moyo who has added television to her growing portfolio has attributed her vocal abilities as the driving force behind her artistic excellence.

This comes after her stellar poetry and song performance at the recently-held Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo all-female programme, the Women, Wine and Words.

Said the UmaIceCream co-owner: “My voice is my armour. I like messing around with it. It has always been a hobby of mine, much to the annoyance and amusement of my family and friends. So, being able to drag my animated character into paying gigs is a blessing that I don’t take for granted. It’s been absolutely amazing!”

On how she landed on television, Moyo said: “I’ve always wanted to be a presenter. Last year, my producers did an interview on us for UmaIceCream and they thought I was a natural. Before I knew it, I was presenting at the Independence Day Children’s party at the State House in Bulawayo and later got a whole show airing on ZBCtv called ‘Living out Loud’.”

She thanked her producers for discovering her talent and helping her nurture it.

“My producers are amazing. They’ve helped so much in my growth as a presenter. I guess that’s why I enjoy it so much as I’m being mentored by people who encourage growth and near perfection. I come alive when I’m in front of the camera,” shared Moyo.

There are diverse aspects that are requisite to one’s success and Moyo believes her ability to bring words to life has been that secret ingredient.

“With poetry, I’m able to bring out all of my different characteristics and make people feel something or relate to my experiences. It has allowed me to meet amazing people and have conversations with people I thought I had no business talking to. I’m obviously not where I want to be yet, but best believe I’m going there.”

Moyo said her poetry journey began when she was in high school.

“In high school, I was in the debate and public speaking society. The drama patron at the school spotted me and asked me to join the drama club. I won a prize for my first cameo role. She then encouraged me to sign up for a poetry slam in 2016 – I’d never been into poetry until then.

“I was knocked out in the first round as my performance was nerve-racking and horrible. But watching the professionals doing it made my blood hot and I swore I’d come back the next year. I then took first place the next year and I‘ve never looked back since,” said the poet.

Besides poetry and television presenting, Moyo is a voice-over artiste and actress.

Her story is reflective of one who maximises on their strengths and works hard to perfect their craft.