‘My wife left her job to support my career’

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based gospel musician Takesure Zamar Ncube has heaped praises on his wife Kudzai, who he said resigned from her job as a Chartered Accountant in Zimbabwe to support his gospel career.

Takesure and Kudzai tied the knot in 2015 at a colourful ceremony at Piccobello Restaurant in Harare and relocated to South Africa in 2017.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gwanda International Gospel Festival last week, the Declare and Kuregerera In Advance hit-maker said when he told his wife of his plans to conquer Africa musically three years ago, she resigned saying she wanted to support him fully, something that made him feel more loved.

“When I shared my vision of conquering Africa (with the launch pad being South Africa) with my wife, I was shocked at the way she quickly said she was leaving her job at Deloitte & Touche to support me. It isn’t easy for someone to just say that and this reaction made me feel loved,” said Takesure.

He said he has been pushing hard as he wants to make it all worth his wife’s sacrifice.

His wife, Takesure said, now runs a marketing and branding company which she uses to market his music. Also, she is set to feature on his forthcoming album.

Two years ago, Takesure signed a recording deal with Bold Music which saw the label fund his live DVD recording to the tune of R1m. He shot into prominence in the South African market after he sang and impressed with Joyous Celebration.

The Gwanda gospel festival, Takesure said, was a blessing for the mining town.

“When I got on stage, I really loved the warm welcome they gave me. I grew up in Gwanda’s Jahunda area so being embraced by people from my hometown was everything,” he said.

Starting off his career in 2011 with Worship Addicts where they shared the stage with the likes of Keke and Solly Mahlangu, Takesure remembers the days like they were yesterday.

“Those were humble beginnings; it was tough and many times, I thought I wouldn’t make it. But now, I’ll be sharing the stage with Vashwan Mitchel from America in Durban. Also, being featured on Joyous Celebration only shows that God has been gracious to me and I’m a hard worker.”

Given his hectic tour schedule, Takesure said with discipline, he has managed to strike a balance between being a pastor, family man and an artiste.

“I’ve learnt that if you aren’t a disciplined person in terms of allocating your time, you’ll mess up a lot of things. You’ll end up doing too many gigs and you won’t be able to be there as a husband, or the music dies. So, it’s an issue of being discipled as a person,” said Takesure.

On his marriage, he said he is enjoying every single bit of his nearly three-year nuptials.

“Marriage is a great institution on its own as we’re all students of life. I do my best to make sure that no matter how busy I am, I talk to my wife and tell her everything that I go through.”

Above all, he said, one has to be disciplined as a married musician as there are excitable fans who can be too close for comfort after shows.

“Some of the hugs we get after we leave the stage, yooooo! You have to be strong, remain focused and show fans that you’re a married man in their state of happiness otherwise…,” said Takesure.