Mysteries of mountains, small town’s secrecy unpacked in Intab’enkulu series

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE mysteries associated with mountains and secrets surrounding small towns are being unpacked in a new drama series named Intab’enkulu which is airing on ZTN Prime.

The series which airs every Monday at 7.30pm is now on its third episode with 10 more interesting episodes set to be aired in the coming weeks.

Shot in Mashava by In-house Media, Intab’enkulu stars Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, David Jacob Mafukeni, Katongo Mutale and Panashe Chikomba among others. It uses languages that include Ndebele, Karanga, Shona, Nyanja, Bemba, and English.

Intab’enkulu director Kuda Bryan Bwititi said the series tells the story of the small, violent town of Chisomo.

“Mgcini Nyoni (played by Hlatshwayo) has a near-perfect life in the small mining town of Chisomo. However, tragedy strikes his family taking the life of his father in the Gomoguru mystery mountain leaving him with so many unanswered questions about the secrecy of the mountain.

“The small town is in panic as more and more people are disappearing into the mountain. Could this be the gods being angry because of the violence and increased prostitution in the small town or could it be the secrecy of the small town? Mgcini teams up with his high school love interest Chimwemwe Maunza to uncover the secrets of the small town,” said Bwititi. – @mthabisi_mthire