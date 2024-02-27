Mystery of Saintfloew’s award drought

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SAINTFLOEW (real name Tawanda Mambo) is a rapper who has been nominated for several awards, but has never won any. His quest for recognition has been frustrated by his own decisions and the controversies surrounding the award ceremonies. He has been snubbed by both the Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) and the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), leaving him and his fans wondering what he needs to do to get an award.

Last year, he withdrew from the ZHHA at the last minute, after being nominated for six categories, including People’s Choice, Hip Hop Personality of the Year, Best Hip Hop Hustle, Best Alternative, Best Album for “Rise and lead”, and Best Male Artiste. He did not give any clear reason for his withdrawal.

“He decided not to take part for his own reasons. There wasn’t any bad blood,” said Terry Mudiwa, the ZHHA public relations and communications manager.

This year, he had three nominations at the Nama, for People’s Choice, Outstanding Male Musician, and Outstanding Song. However, he failed to win any of them, adding to his frustration and disappointment. He has not commented on his loss, but some of his fans have expressed their support and sympathy for him on social media.

Saintfloew is known for his hit song “Ndega handigoni”, which he recorded at Nash Studio, owned by Tinashe Mutarisi. He joined Nash Studio after leaving Holy Ten’s Samanyanga Sounds, hoping to boost his career and profile. However, he has not been able to break the curse of being nominated but not winning.

Some may wonder if he lacks the talent, the luck, or the strategy to win an award. Others may question the credibility and fairness of the award ceremonies, which have been marred by scandals and complaints from other artistes and stakeholders.

For instance, Anita Jaxson accused the Nama of being a scam after she lost the Outstanding Music Video award to Tahle Wedzinza’s “Damage”, a song that allegedly does not have a video.

“Nama, please explain how you gave Outstanding Music Video to a song without a video. What kind of witchcraft is this? Next time, don’t ask artistes to submit their projects, do your awards at home and give each other. Your awards are a BIG SCAM! There is no rigging like this,” Jaxson posted on her social media.

Plot Mhako, an online media site owner, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nama, saying that he has been nominated four times and never won. He said that he will not allow them to include his name in the future and that he will speak out one day.

“I have been nominated for Nama for four consecutive years and never won. I feel indifferent. I will not allow them to include my name in the future. One day, I will speak out. Today (last Saturday), I will sound bitter if I do,” Mhako posted.

