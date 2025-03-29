Mzansi acts arrive ahead of SWAN music festival

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

South African artistes Kwesta, Toss and Murumba Pitch’s Maeywon have arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport ahead of their performances at the SWAN cigarette launch currently taking place at the White City stadium.

Local creatives who will take to the stage are Ma9ine, Insimbi ZeZhwane, Madlela Sikhobokhobo,DJ Mzoe, Iyasa and Sandra Ndebele.

Sungura legend Alick Macheso, Zim Dancehall gaffer Winky D, Chillspot Family’s DJ Levels and Fantan, Calvin Mangena as well as German-based Rap queen Awakhiwe are apso expected to perform at the event hosted bt Star FM’s Babongile Sikhonjwa and Ndumiso Skywalker.