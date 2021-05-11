Mzansi celebs rally around Caster Semenya’s bid to have ban overturned

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have rallied behind Lux's campaign to overturn Caster Semenya's ban. Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters

SA’s rich and famous have shown their support for Olympian gold medallist Caster Semenya after she was barred from performing in certain track races across the globe unless she takes hormone-supressing drugs.

In 2019, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court banned Caster from competing while her lawsuit against the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) over regulation of her testosterone levels continued.

She lost her appeal last year but vowed to continue fighting the ruling.

Unilever and beauty brand Lux recently launched a petition to gather support for Caster’s bid to overturn the decision that she can only compete in tracks event between 400m and a mile if she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

“Lux stands with Caster because Lux stands with all women. We believe women should not be judged for how they look, that no woman should be stripped of being a woman,” said the petition.

The nation has shown up and offered their support, including some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Somizi, Unathi, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Mpho Letsholonyane and influencer Tshiamo took to social media with video clips of themselves explaining the cause that is dear to them.

“The policing over women’s bodies, the boxing us and stripping away of our autonomy has become a norm. It seems like everyone wants to tell us who we are or who we should be. Women are not just one thing. We are multi-faceted! We come in all shapes, shades and sizes.

“It breaks my heart that Caster Semenya has been banned from competing in the 800m race at the 2021 Olympics because someone else has decided her womanhood for her. I want to play my part rallying behind not only Caster, but other women who are to come after her,” Zozibini wrote on Instagram.

“Imagine waking up one day and you’re told there’s something wrong with you or the way you were naturally born, just because your greatness is too much for other humans to comprehend,” wrote Somizi. – TimesLive