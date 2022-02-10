Mzansi comedian Kevin Fraser to perform in Byo today

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Mzansi comedian Kevin Fraser has set his sights on Zimbabwe where he is billed to perform at the Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo and The Venue Avondale in Harare on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

This will be part of his “I’m Possible 2022 Tour” in which he will travel the world, showcasing his comedy.

The hilarious comedian who refers to himself as just a wild South African who needs a stage and microphone was initially billed to perform in the country last year, but due to Covid-19 restricting movement and social gatherings, it did not happen.

Organisers of the show, Hidden Culture confirmed the show and called upon comedy lovers to come in their numbers to attend the show. They said they hope the show will chauffeur them to more events throughout the course of 2022.

In an interview, Carl from Hidden Culture said all is in place for the shows.

“We’ve hosted Kevin before and the response he got from his fans was incredible. Since then, people have been calling for his return and we had to make it happen. He was initially supposed to come back last year, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, we were not able to make it happen.

“He’ll be back by popular demand as his modern comedy resonates with a lot of people. He has been to many countries, experiencing different cultures and circumstances so he’ll be bringing in a lot of comedic experience,” said Carl.

Kevin rallied his fans when he confirmed his availability for the show.

“I just want to let everyone know that I will be performing in Bulawayo on Thursday and head on to Harare for the show on Saturday.”

The comedian is known for his comedic dressing as a woman, choreography and mimicking of different accents with his “South Africa is a country” skit going viral on Facebook last year.

From March to April, Kevin Fraser will continue his tour by hosting five shows across England, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

He is the brains behind the “Behind The Voices Series” which dives into all angles of the Kevin Fraser brand and his rise from DJ to comedian since the early days. – @eMKlass_49