Mzansi rallies around veteran actress Nandi Nyembe amid financial woes

The South African entertainment industry has come together to support veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who has fallen on hard times.

The 55-year-old actress, who is wheelchair-bound, recently opened up about her hardships in a heart-wrenching video shared by Masingita Masunga of the Above Normal Foundation.

In the video, Nandi revealed that despite her decades-long career, she has been facing significant financial difficulties, particularly after her son fell ill and she spent R88,000 on his medical treatment.

“From the money I’ve worked for, my son got sick. I don’t have money. How are you going to get a medical aid when you don’t have money? I tried to get a company that’s a bit cheaper. What are you going to pay it with every month?”

The video sparked an outpouring of support from the public, celebrities and government officials.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie promised money from his personal account in her support.

“I heard the bad news, things are not going well. I’m in Cape Town. This is from me from my heart. This is not from the ministry. I will come see you in two weeks. I will send you something that will keep you until I see you. When I come I will fix everything else,” he said.

Source: TshisaLIVE