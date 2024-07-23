Mzansi Transport donates blankets to Gwanda District Hospital

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA Provincial Hospital has received blankets from South African-based businessman, Mr Cabangani Mangena who owns Mzansi Transport, in a development set to improve service delivery at the health institution.

Mr Mangena recently donated 150 blankets to the hospital. Yesterday he donated 100 more blankets to the health institution, which is operating with limited linen for patients.

Mr Mangena who hails from Gwanda said he plans to provide more assistance to the hospital as part of corporate social responsibility.

“I toured the hospital and during the process I was able to identify some of the existing gaps. I also managed to engage with the hospital staff to find out where they might need assistance. There is a lot which needs to be done here and unfortunately, some players in the business sector are not aware of the gap which exists here and how they can help.

“As Mzansi Transport we have businesses between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Our buses and trucks have been passing through this town for the past 13 years and in the process we have been benefiting from the services in this town including the hospital. As someone who also hails from Gwanda I saw it prudent that I develop my community and plough back which is why I decided to donate these blankets,” he said.

Gwanda Mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo said there is a lot that needs to be improved at the hospital to ensure that clients have access to improved health care services.

He applauded Mr Mangena for the noble gesture that he said will bring improvement to the hospital. Mr Moyo said improved healthcare services are critical in the attainment of Vision 2030 and this could be achieved through corroborated effort.

Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu said corroborated effort is key in attaining desired development.

“We value private-public partnerships in developing our districts such as this one where Mr Mangena has come in to assist the health institution with blankets. If we see more players coming in and assisting in developing various sectors we will see our communities developing and the standard of living will improve. Developing our country is a task for all of us,” she said.

