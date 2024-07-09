Mzansi Transport owner donates 150 blankets to Gwanda Provincial Hospital

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based businessman, Mr Cabangani Mangena, who owns Mzansi Transport has donated 150 blankets to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital in a development that is set to improve service delivery at the health institution.

Mr Mangena said there is a need for the business community, especially those in the transport sector, to plough back their communities as they are also benefiting.

“As Mzansi Transport we have businesses in South Africa and Zimbabwe. For the past 13 years, our buses and trucks have been passing through this town, and in the process, we have been benefiting in terms of services including from the hospital,” he said.

“As someone who also comes from Gwanda, I saw it prudent that I plough back which I why I decided to donate these blankets.

I hope this gesture will be emulated by fellow business people, especially the transport industry.”

Mr Mangena said there is a need to use social media platforms to publicise development gaps within communities.

Speaking on behalf of Gwanda Provincial Hospital’s medical superintendent, Mr Mthandazo Mabhanga, recently senior midwife, Sister Eldah Masuku said the donation will go a long in improving service delivery at the hospital.

She said patients must have access to blankets, especially during the winter season.

Speaking after a tour of some wards Gwanda mayor Alderman Thulani Moyo said there is a lot that needs to be improved at the hospital to ensure that clients have access to improved health care services.

He commended Mr Mangena for the gesture, saying improved healthcare services are critical in the attainment of Vision 2030.

“There is a lot that needs to be done to develop our hospital. As locals, we need to do this in line with our President’s philosophy “ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” said Alderman Moyo.

“Our infrastructure needs to be improved, there is a need for more linen, machinery, ambulances and equipment as well as food among other things. Mr Mangena has taken a bold step in developing our hospital and we need to emulate his good works.”