Mzilikazi and Hwange High Schools through to semis

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

AS was expected of them, Bulawayo Province’s Mzilikazi High School, have qualified for the Nash Proton-Surrey 20 and Under semi final stage.

Also in the semis are Matabeleland North’s Hwange High and Cresta College of Matabeleland South.

St Eric of Mashonaland West are the fourth team in the berth.

In the quarter final stage, Mzilikazi beat St Collins of Mashonaland East 2-1 on their to the semis. Hwange had the better of Wadzanai (Mash Central) by 2-1.

St Eric High beat 2022 champions Goromonzi High 2-1.

Cresta College sailed through after beating Harare’s Allan Wilson 5-4 on penalties. The match ad ended nill all at regulation time.

At the group stages, Mzilikazi High got the quarterfinal after brushing aside Guinea Fowl of Midlands by 2-0. They drew nill all with Wadzanai High and again settled for the same score against Guinea Fowl in the other match.

Group stages results at a glance:

Group A: St Eric High 3, Cresta College 1; Terry Gloss 2, St Eric High 0; Cresta College 0, Terry Gloss High 0

Group B: Muzokomba High 0, St Collins; Hwange High 3, Muzokomba 0; St Collins High 0, Hwange High 3

Group C: Founders High 0, Goromonzi High 1; Allan Wilson High 2, Founders 1; Goromonzi High 0, Allan Wilson High 1

Group D: Wadzanai High 0, Guinea Fowl 0; Mzilikazi High 0, Wadzanai High 0; Guinea Fowl 0, Mzilikazi 2