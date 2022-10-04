Mzilikazi District Pool fundraising tournament down to last eight

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MZILIKAZI District Pool Association’s fundraising tournament is down to the last eight after the completion of the first round on Saturday which had 24 teams.

The tournament was held in eight different venues, where each venue had three teams. They played a round robin and only the top teams proceeded to the next round.

In the first venue, WestComm overcame Sibamba and Mandlovu to book their place in the last eight while the second venue league B log leaders Mnethi emerged victorious in Khami where they faced hosts, Khami and Bambi.

The third venue in Pumula South, PS Classics emerged victors in a group that had FastCash and Pumula South despite a scare in their first match against FastCash. In the fourth venue, Nketa 8 used their home advantage to book their place in the last eight as well after overcoming Kugona and Greencorner with the same score line of 6-3.

League A leaders, BlackSharks emerged victorious in their group which had Chillers and Matshalini while in the sixth venue, Real Caravan proved too strong Afri Stickers and Dropmark to secure their last eight spot.

At venue seven, Pamuzinda progressed to the next round after winning against Tavern and they got walkover points from Mpilo who did not turn up for their matches. The last venue saw Ntabeni progress o he next round after proving too strong for Nsukuzonke and Bullet.

The tournament will continue this coming Saturday for the last eight fixtures; however, venues are yet to be confirmed.

The district’s Vice Chairperson, Kudzaishe “Mhofu Mudhara” Matipira promised two more tournaments before the end of the year.

“What I have noticed is that teams are very hungry for tournaments and tournaments bring much competition and players are excited to participate in them than league games,” said Matipira.

Last eight fixtures are as follows:

WestComm vs Mnethi

PS Classics vs Nketa 8

BlackSharks vs Caravan

Pamuzinda vs Ntabeni