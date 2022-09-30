Mzilikazi District Pool hosts fundraising tournaments

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MZILIKAZI District Pool League is set to host a fundraising tournament tomorrow which will be played in eight different venues with all teams registered under the league participating.

The tournament will therefore mean the stoppage of league games this weekend in the district.

At venue one there will be WestComm, whilst venue two there will be league B log leaders, Mnethi, Khami and Bambi. Venue two matches will be played at Khami.

The third venue of the tournament will be host to PS Classics, FastCash and Pumula South in Pumula whilst the fourth venue Nketa 8 will play host to Greencorner and Kugona.

League A runaway leaders, BlackSharks will face Chillers and Matshalini in the fifth venue of the tournament whilst in the sixth, in Cowdray Park, Caravans will face off against Dropmark and Afri Stickers.

The seventh venue will be host to Mpilo, Pamuzinda and Tavern and the games will be played in Pumula. The last venue will have Ntabeni, Nsukuzonke and Bullet.

Mzilikazi District committee member, Honest Nkomo said they came up with the idea to host such a tournament as a means of trying to raise money to buy league medals for their leagues.

“It’s a fundraising to buy some medals as we have pool league A and B, number one, two and three will get gold, silver and bronze respectively,” Nkomo said.