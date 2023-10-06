Mzilikazi High School powers into the football finals

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Writer

IT would not be a final worthy of stature if there was no Mzilikazi High School in it.

So it was, the famed home of development football excellence, Mzilikazi High, has once again raised their flag high, as they are in the final and will face St Eric High of Mashonaland West on Saturday morning.

Both teams showed a determined display right from the group stages but, Mzilikazi High enters the finale as favourites to take the crown.

Mzilikazi High beat Cresta College of Matabeleland South 3-0 in the semi-finals, while St Eric went past Hwange 1-0.

Owing to their home ground advantage, the school’s coach Khonzani “Mboma” Ncube is confident.

“We have come a long way and we cannot let it go on our home ground,” said Ncube.

St Faith’s head coach Farai Hanyani said the journey to the fins has not been easy.

“The journey has been tough. We travelled a long way to get here. We are going to give it all, we are going to win,” said Hanyani, who is also a former St Eric High student and Harare City player.

Meanwhile, National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) national head in charge of football, Tranos Mbwirire said they were happy to have organised a smoothly run tournament.

” This is one our best tournaments so far. We are happy to have gone through day one. The competition exhibited talent, that is what we aim for. We call upon the football-loving community to come support the games. Thanks to our sponsors for the opportunity,” he said.

In the quarter-final stage, Mzilikazi beat St Collins of Mashonaland East 2-1 on their way to the semis. Hwange had the better of Wadzanai (Mash Central) by 2-1.

St Eric High beat 2022 champions Goromonzi High 2-1.

Cresta College sailed through after beating Harare’s Allan Wilson 5-4 on penalties. The match ad ended nill all at regulation time.

At the group stages, Mzilikazi High got to the quaterfinal after brushing aside Guinea Fowl of Midlands by 2-0. They drew nill all with Wadzanai High and again settled for the same score against Guinea Fowl in the other match.