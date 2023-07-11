Mzilikazi’s finest: Meet dancer, Dash Majik

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Mzilikazi has it all, from musicians, artists, dancers, presenters and anything that you can think of, you find it there. It’s a place where there are a lot of talented individuals.

Among these is a dancer called Gift Elias Sendemai popularly known as Dash Majik who believes that dancing is what he was born for.

He said he started dancing when he was in primary school and would perform his dance moves in drama plays.

“I started dancing at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) and continued with dancing even during my high school level at Plumtree High where I would perform in drama plays,” said Dash Majik.

In 2011, he then joined a dance group called Explosion, a hip-hop and Afro-dance crew. In 2012, he formed his own dance group called the Hurricanz which comprised four individuals. The group, performed at events like Zimbabwe International Carnival, Jibilika, Miss Heritage World 2013, and YGT to name a few.

The 32-year-old said the group dismantled when he went to South Africa in search of greener pastures. Apparently, the late LYNX who was now a rising star in the music industry was also part of the Hurricanz.

“I moved to SA to go and try to participate in a dance competition in 2016, but my dance partner didn’t manage to follow me because we had said we’d go separately. I ended up getting stranded in SA that’s when I decided to look for something to do there,” said Dance Majik.

A few years down the line, Dash Majik got lucky and became part of a group called the O.Gs – a hip-hop crew that dances to amapantsula, sbujwa and traditional dance. The group comprised five individuals, four of whom were from South Africa. These included Lwazi the Legend, Bteck, BboyRanks and Bboy Shine. The group performed at Udaba Dance Festival, FNB new logo launch and Switching on the lights.

After eight years of living in South Africa, Dash Majik said he is back in Zimbabwe to rebuild his life and contribute to the growth of the dance scene.

“I’m back to rebuild my life here. I’ll be starting to choreograph hip-hop for Loxion Arts Academy, one of the best crews in Bulawayo. We’re also forming a crew called Dance Kings with Oscar Blaze from Explosion, Ricco Andrews from Antivirus and other guys,” he said.

The artiste is not sitting on his laurels as he said he is also back to focus on his music career as music and dance work hand in hand.

Other than being a dancer and an up-and-coming artiste, the artiste is also good with his hands as he is a carpenter, and cabinet designer who designs, builds and installs fitted wardrobes, kitchen cabinets and floating TV stands. – @TashaMutsiba