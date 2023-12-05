Mzistozz Mfanafuthi excited after bagging first award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

KWAITO sensation Mzistozz Mfanafuthi is about to end the year on a high note after being crowned the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom winner.

Mzistozz Mfanafuthi showed his prowess as he outshone stiff competition from Nitefreak and MJ Sings who both had an amazing year.

MziStozz Mfanafuthi who was signed under Cal Vin’s Kontrol Tribe record label seems to be maturing like fine wine. The artiste told Chronicle Showbiz that it was humbling to be recognised in his hometown.

“This is my first award and it feels amazing to finally be able to say this is from my home ground. It’s been a wait, but a worthy one even though it felt like it was never going to happen. I never gave up my grind and hope, now here we are,” he said.

Mzistozz Mfanafuthi said the win is a sign of love from God and he will work hard to keep it that way.

“God made me get my win, it was my time. I believe something wouldn’t happen for someone unless it’s meant for them and it’s their time. It’s truly a blessing and I don’t take it for granted. With the right team and support system, an individual can only get better,” he said.

“I’m aiming for more and we’re more motivated than before to really kick down any doors that may seem impossible and take the risks. I plan on expanding on my sound too and work with more people who align with my brand.

“You’ll be seeing some really exciting collaborations soon, and not just musically so keep watching because the growth has already begun,” said the confident Mzistozz Mfanafuthi.

