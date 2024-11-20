Mzistozz Mfanafuthi ready to rock the stage with Lee McKrazy

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

As the festive season approaches, anticipation is building for an array of thrilling events set to light up the City of Kings and Queens.

One of the most eagerly awaited gigs will take place on Sunday at BAC Leisure, where local Kwaito and Amapiano star Mzistozz Mfanafuthi will bring his electrifying energy back to the stage, performing alongside South African Amapiano sensation, Lee McKrazy. The musician is featured on hits such as eBhasini and Umaqondana.

Joining them will be top Zimbabwean acts Holy Ten, King98, Voltz JT and DJ Chuck Nosis, promising a powerhouse line-up for music fans in Bulawayo.

For Mzistozz, this show is more than just another performance; it is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m really looking forward to this one,” Mzistozz shared in a recent interview.

“Not just because it’s a great opportunity to perform, but because it’s a chance to start the season with a bang. And sharing the stage with someone as inspiring as Lee McKrazy that’s going to make the night unforgettable.”

After a packed year of performances, Mzistozz’s drive remains as strong as ever. From his captivating show at the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe pageant in the city, in August to thrilling audiences at the Music Fiesta in Filabusi and the Family Colour Festival at Hartsfield Tshisanyama, Mzistozz has been relentless in his mission to entertain his fans.

“It’s been a bit crazy, but I’m grateful for it,” he admitted. “I’ve just been working hard, trying to stay consistent and entertain my fans. The love I get from the people keeps me going.”

Beyond his energetic stage presence, Mzistozz is dedicated to delivering fresh sounds, consistently working in the studio to bring new music to his fans.

“I promised more music, and I’m still all in on that,” he said.

“I have so much love for this music, and I’m not stopping anytime soon.” He said fans can expect exciting collaborations on the horizon, both local and international.

Mzistozz is also focused on staying physically and mentally prepared for his upcoming performances.

“It’s about making sure I’m ready to deliver my best for my fans,” he said, noting his commitment to bringing peak energy to the stage. Looking back on a challenging year, Mzistozz expressed gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support.

“This year hasn’t been the easiest, but I’m still here and my people are still with me,” he shared. “I’m looking forward to next year — there’s so much more in store and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.” — @MbuleloMpofu