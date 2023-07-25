Mzoe 7, Asaph, Ma9nine to perform at Zim Afro T10

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Musicians Mzoe 7, Asaph and Ma9nine from Bulawayo are set to perform at the ongoing Zim Afro T10 Cricket tournament at Harare Sports Club today.

The tournament kicked off last week with teams from Zimbabwe and South Africa and Jah Prayzah performed at the tournament on 20 July while Alick Macheso performed yesterday.

Sulumani Chimbetu, Nutty O, Enzo Ishall, Tamy Moyo, ExQ, Takura, Janet Manyowa, Holy Ten and Hope Masike featuring Victor Kunonga are also going to perform.

Mzoe 7 said he cannot wait to showcase his talent.

“It’s always great to headline major events in the country and perform for people from different walks of life. People should be ready to dance and experience some new sounds. The line-up is a solid one and I’m sure everyone will have fun on the day,” he said.

Asaph who has been clinching several gigs of late said: “It feels good to be representing Bulawayo on a national stage and supporting our cricket team.”

Ma9nine of the Chimuti fame also said it was an honour to be part of this event and the opportunity to mingle with different artistes.

The city’s artistes will perform alongside Bharti Jha and Riya Mekkattukulam.

The five teams that are battling out for top honours are the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves and Johannesburg Buffaloes.

The T10 league has registered success in the United Arab Emirates since its inception in 2017 by T10 Global Sports fronted by billionaire businessman Nawaz Shaji UI Mulk. – @TashaMutsiba.