Mzoe 7 attends Samas for the first time, marveled by experience

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MZOE 7, a prominent figure in the local music industry attended the South African Music Awards (Samas) for the first time this past Saturday.

The prestigious event took place at the Sunbet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria. Expressing his excitement, Mzoe 7 described the Samas as one of the best events in Africa.

He said he was thrilled to have had the opportunity to experience the ceremony live and from the front seat.

“The Samas are one of the best events in Africa and getting to experience them live and direct, on the front seat was a marvel. The setup, the love, professionalism, stage work and everything about the ceremony was on point.

“The organisers really went all out in everything. I learnt a lot from timing, execution, creativity and networking. I met a lot of creatives from the Loyiso Balas, Celeste Ntuli, and the Forbes family,” Mzoe 7 said.



Among the highlights of the night for Mzoe 7 was a performance by Uncle Waffles, the late AKA winning the Best Male award, and the honouring of Mandoza. He commended the South African music industry, stating that it is on another level and there is much to learn from it.

Mzoe 7 also expressed gratitude to the VIB Mobile team for hosting him during the event. He emphasised the importance of networking and meeting other major players in the industry for personal and professional growth.