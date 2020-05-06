Mzoe 7 Covid-19 awareness song out today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Afro pop sensation Mzoe 7 will today drop a track titled Corona True Story that is meant to raise awareness of the pandemic which has shaken the world.

The musician collaborated with Gweru up-and-coming beat maker DJ Pressure and Bulawayo producer DJ Shakes in order to come up with a diffused sound of Afro-pop and Amapiano.

The award-winning artiste said, despite having lost business due to the pandemic, he managed to record the song in order to educate people on the pandemic.

“Artistes have suffered a huge blow in business because of Covid-19 but we don’t need to stop spreading awareness messages through art to our people as it’s not always about money.

“Lives matter more because everyone is affected,” said Mzoe 7.

He said the song is meant to encourage people to practice good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

“In this song, we encourage people to stay safe and practice safety measures. These include washing of hands with soap or sanitisers, covering of mouths and nose when sneezing/coughing and practicing social distancing.

“Also, since we are on level 2 of the lockdown, the song reminds people that just because some industries have been allowed to operate, it does not mean the pandemic is not over.”

The artiste said he is now working on the visuals for the song with Brooklyn Films. He said the visuals will act as a thank you gesture, mainly to the frontline workers (health workers, security forces and media fraternity).

As a way of playing his part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19, Mzoe 7 said the song can be freely used by organisations as a jingle as he wants it to reach out to as many people.

“I’m appealing to institutions to use the song to spread the message for free through jingles and adverts among other platforms,” he said.

Recently, Mzoe 7 showed his compassion towards the global pandemic by releasing a video of his soul-touching track titled I Cry Too. The single which was released in 2016, blended well with the ongoing crisis.

