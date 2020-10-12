Mzoe 7, Madlela work on youth encouragement song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AS a role model to many youths out there, Mzoe 7 has roped in Zimbabwe’s favourite hilarious social media comedy sensation cum musician Madlela Skhobokhobo on a single titled She’s a 2000 to be released on Friday with its visuals.

The song was recorded by hit Asambeni beatmaker DJ Pressure at Tha Flamers Studios with the guitarist being Shekinah and the track is a dance song set to lift peoples spirits ahead of the festive season.

The video was shot by Keaitse Films at Nketa 7 and features a number of Bulawayo’s arts fanatics as Mzoe 7 moves to grow his brand this year through tapping into the growth of the visual field and popularising the country’s culture.

Mzoe 7 said: “We’ve decided to work on a song which will be part of my upcoming album UCA (United Country of Africa). I chose Madlela because he is diverse, he is multitalented and so am I. We have parallel sounds that complement each other by making people laugh or feel good

“The song is about appreciating the youths of today, the love we have for them at the same time trying to make them understand love and their good deeds and failures when it comes to love and all this is captured in a dance song and house music.”

