Mzoe 7 nominated for African Influencer Awards

Renowned musician and activist, Mzoe 7, has been nominated for the African Influencer Awards.

The talented artiste, known for his captivating music and dedication to social causes, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“I really worked hard this year on and off music. I was instrumental in TV productions and started the Majita Let’s Talk initiative that helps men and the boy child in general to open up. We aim to take them off drugs, inspire them, and help them fight depression.

“Being nominated feels great because it shows that people are appreciating your work, what you do, who you are and the impact that you are bringing in the communities. As a black child I am very honoured to be nominated for these awards. People can vote for me through the African Influencer website under the Man of the year” said a grateful Mzoe 7.

Mzoe 7’s commitment to uplifting his community has not gone unnoticed. Through his music and various initiatives, he has been able to reach individuals across borders, spreading his message of hope and empowerment.

“My music has also been crossing borders. Even currently, I’m in South Africa for more musical works and engagements” he said.

Acknowledging the hard work and determination of his fellow Man of the year nominees who are Miyamiko Banda, Charles Moyo and Nkosi Din, Mzoe 7 expressed his respect and willingness to learn from them.

“Everyone works hard in their space, and I respect that. They are all hardworking and determined individuals whom I am willing to learn from” he said.

MZOE 7’s nomination serves as a testament to his dedication and influence within the African entertainment industry.

The African Influencer Awards were initiated by Nicollette Mdluli, the owner of Afrluent Media Agency, last year.

