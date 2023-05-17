Mzoe 7 ready to perform with Holy Ten, Saintfloew

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

POSTER Boy simply depicts the lifestyle of musician Mzoe 7 who has turned out to be the most sought-after local artiste for live shows in the City of Kings and Queens.

Known for his Gagagugu chant and trendy clothing, Mzoe 7 who is fresh from a sublime showcase at Jah Prayzah’s Maita Baba album launch in Bulawayo is part of the acts billed to perform at Palace Hotel this weekend where he will share the stage with Holy Ten and Saintfloew.

Next weekend, he is billed to perform alongside South Africa’s Sir Trill and Nutty O.

Mzoe 7 said he is craft has given him a lease of life in the industry.

“I’m an entertainer who always brings a different creative act on stage that caters to people from all walks of life. Put me on any stage and I’ll give revellers an experience, not just a performance.

“From the performance at JP’s show, I managed to get two more bookings because of the performance. It’s always about teamwork when we go on stage as everyone understands we’re in this together as we make one body and that’s what unifies us,” said Mzoe 7.

He said they put a lot of time into rehearsals, costumes, and planning more than anything else.

This year, he has already performed alongside Makhadzi, Dr Malinga, Jah Prayzah, Holy Ten, and Sandra Ndebele among others.

“I’m also attracting corporates as my brand has grown into a business that can be associated with. Promoters have also shown interest in the Mzoe 7 brand hence why I’ve been performing in almost all the regions of the country. This is a rarity for most artistes,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire