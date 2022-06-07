Mzoe 7, Sandy reminisce about second USA tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Ngoma hit-makers, Mzoe 7 and Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele’s collaborative works seem to be paying dividends as the two are excelling in their careers.

Last month, they were invited to the United States of America where they were part of an array of artistes that entertained guests at the Zim Expo Business Consortium.

The event ran from May 27 to 30 and saw the artistes having an opportunity to perform on various stages, entertaining diverse audiences.

The event, that took place in Cincinnati and Ohio, saw the duo performing alongside Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal.

This was the second time that they headlined the event after having taken part in the annual event last year.

In its 22nd edition, the Zim Expo Weekend is said to be the largest gathering of Zimbabweans of all ages in North America.

Mzoe 7, who is also a renowned choreographer, said they were happy to have been invited to perform at the event for the second time as it showed that their craft was more than appreciated, not only locally, but also overseas.

“We performed at places that included the US state of Kentucky and the reception was awesome.

We gave them a sterling performance that left people asking for more.

I learnt a lot about different cultures that side.

I didn’t know each state has got its own laws and governance and that their way of living almost differs from state to state,” he said.

Mr Gagagu as Mzoe 7 is known, said one of the take-homes was that people from overseas appreciate and value art.

“The most important thing is how they value and appreciate art and are eager to learn.

This was my second time performing in America and it was one of the best feelings ever as an artiste from Bulawayo.”

He went on to thank organisers of the Zim Expo whom he said are doing a great job to keep people in the loop about Zimbabwean musicians, culture, and business.

“I’m grateful to have been selected to showcase cultures from the Matabeleland region,” said Mzoe 7.

Well-travelled Sandy said it was always great to get an opportunity to showcase her talent to new audiences.

“Having performed in Dallas before, this time around, the net was cast wide for us to showcase our works as we performed in Cincinnati and Indiana.

From the moment we took to the stage, people there liked our work and I’m confident that we made new fans in a foreign land.

“I believe that the overwhelming reception we got last time is the one that earned us this second invitation.

We hope to have more gigs there,” said Sandy. – @mthabisi_mthire