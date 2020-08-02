Mzoe 7 shows growth with Asambeni video

AFRO pop musician Mzoe 7 who recently delved into the Amapiano genre through the track Asambeni is now putting the final touches on the visuals of the single.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WITH genes of his Malawian father and Zimbabwean mother, Afro-pop musician Mzoe 7 who through the sizzling track Asambeni tapped into the popular Amapiano genre, has shown growth in the music industry through posing a one Africa vibe in the tracks visuals.

The picturesque scenes which were shot by Keaitse Films assisted by Ralph with Rasquesity and George Moyo as the directorsof photography, are a true portrayal of the continent’s rich culture.

From the rural setup feel well-portrayed by Thandanani Women ensemble to the city partying style, Mzoe 7 seemingly achieved what he had hoped to, which was to promotethe city’s music scene through quality videos.

Faced with a pandemic, the visuals emphasised on the need for people to wear face masks through posing them as a new normal as people danced while wearing masks.

By fusing isitshikitsha and the modern beat, Mzoe 7 said he wanted to show the importance of the preservation of African dances, while at the same time, adapting to the new age.

“The song and the video is about Africa and the modern world fused together, at the same time expressing and appreciating our African culture.”



Mzoe 7 said he hopes the video which was released this weekend will be considered for airplay on Channel O and MTV Base. The new song seems to be a hit among fans as it made top 20 on ZiFM’s ZiTop40 chart show on Saturday.

